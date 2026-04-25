The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has inspected startup packs prepared for distribution ahead of the rollout of a N300 million Business Support Grant under the Renewed Hope Grants programme. The inspection is part of final preparations for the initiative, which is targeted at supporting…...

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has inspected startup packs prepared for distribution ahead of the rollout of a N300 million Business Support Grant under the Renewed Hope Grants programme.

The inspection is part of final preparations for the initiative, which is targeted at supporting emerging entrepreneurs and strengthening existing small businesses across the country.

According to party officials, the startup packs contain practical tools and resources designed to help beneficiaries either launch new ventures or scale up ongoing business operations.

The intervention is expected to boost enterprise development and promote economic inclusion at the grassroots level.

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The official launch and distribution of the grant have been scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026, when stakeholders are expected to gather for the rollout of the programme.