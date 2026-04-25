Olamide Okoya, daughter of renowned industrialist and founder of the Eleganza Group, Razak Okoya, is set to marry Imran Gobir. The development was announced in a statement and pictures shared by her mother, Folashade Okoya, on her official Instagram page on Friday. The groom, Imran Gobir, is the son of…...

Olamide Okoya, daughter of renowned industrialist and founder of the Eleganza Group, Razak Okoya, is set to marry Imran Gobir.

The development was announced in a statement and pictures shared by her mother, Folashade Okoya, on her official Instagram page on Friday.

The groom, Imran Gobir, is the son of the late Abdullahi Abubakar, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Iraq.

Shade, a socialite and the Chief Executive Officer of Eleganza Group, unveiled the union between the two notable families in a statement that described the engagement as the coming together of two distinguished lineages grounded in shared values, faith, and purpose.

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“In a moment defined by grace and significance, the families of Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya, CON, Aare of Lagos, and Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya, MON, Bewaji of Lagos, together with the families of the late Alhaji Umar Ayinla Saro, OFR, CON, and the late Ambassador Abubakar Garba Gobir, announce the engagement of their children, marking the coming together of two distinguished lineages grounded in shared values, faith, and purpose.

“The engagement reflects not only a celebration of love, but the beginning of a partnership built on submission to Allah, mutual respect, and legacy,” Shade wrote.

The families further expressed gratitude, saying “Both families have expressed deep gratitude to Almighty Allah for this joyous milestone and pray for a marriage filled with barakah, peace, and enduring happiness.”

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Olamide had earlier shared pre-wedding photos reflecting her Muslim faith, drawing admiration online.

The Okoya family is widely recognised for its business empire, with Eleganza Group notable for manufacturing plastics, household products and writing materials, including pens, making it one of Nigeria’s longstanding indigenous industrial brands.