Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a Cameroonian businessman, Bekono Marc Eric, over an alleged N1.5 billion bank fraud in Lagos. The anti-graft agency disclosed in a statement shared on its official X handle that the 47-year-old suspect was apprehended by operatives of its Lagos…...

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a Cameroonian businessman, Bekono Marc Eric, over an alleged N1.5 billion bank fraud in Lagos.

The anti-graft agency disclosed in a statement shared on its official X handle that the 47-year-old suspect was apprehended by operatives of its Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 in Ikoyi.

According to the commission, Eric was arrested on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Preliminary investigations by the EFCC revealed that the suspect is part of a trans-border syndicate allegedly involved in credit card fraud operations across countries.

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The commission said members of the syndicate typically open bank accounts in Nigeria, obtain Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards and corresponding PINs, and then travel to neighbouring countries where the cards are used to carry out fraudulent transactions on accounts belonging to customers with substantial balances.

The EFCC said the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.