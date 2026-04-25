The Federal Government has stepped up efforts to address the out-of-school children challenge and improve foundational education with the planned 2026 Basic Education in Nigeria Bootcamp (BEN-B) in Jos, Plateau State. The three-day summit, scheduled for April 28 to 30 at Crispan Hotel, is being organised in collaboration with development…...

The Federal Government has stepped up efforts to address the out-of-school children challenge and improve foundational education with the planned 2026 Basic Education in Nigeria Bootcamp (BEN-B) in Jos, Plateau State.

The three-day summit, scheduled for April 28 to 30 at Crispan Hotel, is being organised in collaboration with development partners and the Plateau State Government, bringing together policymakers, education administrators, and key stakeholders.

According to a statement issued on April 24 by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Boriowo Folasade, the bootcamp is designed to generate practical, evidence-based solutions aimed at expanding access to inclusive and quality basic education, with a focus on reducing the number of out-of-school children and strengthening literacy and numeracy outcomes.

The initiative will be led by the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, alongside the Minister of State for Education, Suwaiba Sai’d Ahmad, while Governor Caleb Mutfwang is expected to deliver the keynote address.

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The government said the bootcamp builds on previous editions and is aligned with ongoing reforms aimed at improving access to quality education nationwide.

It noted that recent progress reviews have recorded improvements in community learning centres, open schooling initiatives, and data tracking systems across participating states.

The programme is also expected to strengthen collaboration among stakeholders and support the implementation of key education reforms, including the Nigeria Education Data Initiative (NEDI), Literacy and Numeracy (LIN) programmes, and expanded Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian child has access to quality education through sustained partnerships and policy-driven interventions.