The Kogi State Police Command has announced that the written examination for candidates in the ongoing Police Constable Recruitment Exercise will hold from April 28 to 30, 2026. In a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Saliu Afusat, on Monday, the Command said the exercise, organised by the…...

The Kogi State Police Command has announced that the written examination for candidates in the ongoing Police Constable Recruitment Exercise will hold from April 28 to 30, 2026.

In a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Saliu Afusat, on Monday, the Command said the exercise, organised by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), will cover both General Duty and Specialist cadres.

According to the police, only applicants who successfully passed the earlier physical and credentials screening stage are eligible to participate in the examination.

The Command disclosed that the test for Kogi State candidates will take place at the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, which has been designated as the approved centre.

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Applicants were advised to visit the official recruitment portal to print their Examination Invitation Card, which contains details of their specific date, time, and venue.

The police further directed candidates to appear at the examination centre with required items, including a pen, National Identification Number (NIN) slip with a clear photograph, printed invitation card, as well as white shorts, white T-shirt and white canvas shoes.

The Command emphasised that the recruitment process is free, warning candidates against dealing with fraudsters or individuals demanding payment for assistance.

It cautioned that anyone found engaging in such illegal activities would be arrested and prosecuted.

Applicants and members of the public were also urged to report suspicious activities through designated control room lines or contact the Police Public Relations Officer for further enquiries.

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The Commissioner of Police in the state, Naziru Bello Kankarofi, assured that the process would be transparent, fair and credible, in line with directives of the Inspector-General of Police and the PSC.