The Government of The Gambia, with support from the Economic Community of West African States Commission, has inaugurated on 25th April 2026 in Banjul, the Gambia, the National Misinformation and Disinformation Response Centre, the first of its kind in West Africa. The Centre is designed to protect the integrity of…...

The Government of The Gambia, with support from the Economic Community of West African States Commission, has inaugurated on 25th April 2026 in Banjul, the Gambia, the National Misinformation and Disinformation Response Centre, the first of its kind in West Africa.

The Centre is designed to protect the integrity of the information space, rebuild public trust, and safeguard democratic processes from the growing threat of digital manipulation and false narratives.

At the launch, the Vice President of the Gambia, Muhammad Jallow, and The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, highlighted its regional significance, noting it will support early warning systems, real-time fact-checking, and cross-border collaboration to counter disinformation.

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https://x.com/ecowas_cedeao/status/2049057964204376272

Officials emphasized that the Centre is not a censorship tool, but a mechanism to ensure citizens have access to accurate, verified information.