The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Committee in Jigawa State has purchased N100 million nomination form for President Bola Tinubu and N50 million for Governor Umar Namadi, officially endorsing both leaders as the party’s sole candidates for the 2027 Presidential and Governorship elections. APC has scheduled its presidential primary election…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Committee in Jigawa State has purchased N100 million nomination form for President Bola Tinubu and N50 million for Governor Umar Namadi, officially endorsing both leaders as the party’s sole candidates for the 2027 Presidential and Governorship elections.

APC has scheduled its presidential primary election for May 15- 16, 2026, as part of early preparations for the 2027 general elections.



The dates are contained in the party’s newly released timetable and schedule of activities, which outlines a series of processes leading to the selection of candidates for various elective offices.

According to the document, aspirants seeking the party’s presidential ticket will pay N100 million for expression of interest and nomination forms, while governorship hopefuls are to pay N50 million.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the Chairman of the committee, who is also the Jigawa State APC Chairman, Ahmed Garba, during a strategic meeting with Governor Umar Namadi in Dutse.

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According to him, the decision followed wide consultations among party stakeholders, elders, and political leaders across the state, aimed at strengthening party unity and ensuring continuity in leadership and development.

The APC Elders Committee, regarded as the highest decision-making body of the party in Jigawa State, also adopted the consensus model for its 2027 party primaries.

The committee says the move is designed to reduce internal disputes, promote stability, and allow the party to present a united front ahead of the general elections.

The early endorsement signals strong confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu at the national level and Governor Namadi at the state level, especially in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, education, and economic reforms.

The development is also expected to shape the political landscape in Jigawa and strengthen the party’s preparations for the 2027 elections.

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The leaders expressed optimism that the decision would further consolidate support for the party and ensure victory at both the state and national levels.