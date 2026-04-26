The Delta State Police Command has recorded significant success in an intelligence-led operation targeting suspected kidnappers and an illegal arms trafficking syndicate within and beyond the State. In a Sunday statement signed by the State’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, two AK-47 rifles and 36 rounds of live ammunition…...

The Delta State Police Command has recorded significant success in an intelligence-led operation targeting suspected kidnappers and an illegal arms trafficking syndicate within and beyond the State.

In a Sunday statement signed by the State’s Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, two AK-47 rifles and 36 rounds of live ammunition were recovered in separate operations in the state.

The statement reads, “On 24 April 2026 at about 1830hrs, operatives of the command’s tactical team based in Ughelli, acting on credible intelligence, arrested one Ahmadu Usman (m), 22, a native of Lafiya, Nasarawa State, at Ekuigbo area of Ughelli in connection with a kidnapping syndicate terrorising commuters along Ughelli–Warri Road.

“Further interrogation led to the arrest of Haruna Abdullahi (m), 37, at Trailer Park along Warri–Sapele Road and one AK-47 rifle loaded with thirty-six (36) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered from them. Suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.”

In another coordinated sting operation on 23 April 2026, operatives of the command’s tactical team based in Ughelli arrested a suspect in Ughelli for involvement in an inter-state gun-running and kidnapping network.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads, “The suspect was arrested alongside Haruna Jibrin (m), 30, a native of Wase, Plateau State, who was to facilitate the movement of arms from Ughelli to Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

“Follow-up operations on 24 April 2026 led to the arrest of another accomplice, Isiyaku Adamu (m), 38, in Rivers State. The AK-47 intended to be transported was recovered alongside a blue Toyota Corolla (Reg. No. MUS 138 DJ) used in the operation. Investigation is ongoing.”

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reiterates the Command’s zero tolerance for kidnapping and illegal arms trafficking and assures residents of sustained operations to ensure public safety.