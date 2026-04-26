The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed a viral video alleging the presence of bandits in a forest within the state, describing the footage as “false, misleading, and recycled.” In a Sunday statement, signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the Command said the video does…...

The Ogun State Police Command has dismissed a viral video alleging the presence of bandits in a forest within the state, describing the footage as “false, misleading, and recycled.”

In a Sunday statement, signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the Command said the video does not originate from Ogun or any part of Nigeria.

According to the statement, preliminary findings and credible fact-checks reveal that the footage, which shows some individuals cooking in a bush setting, was recorded in Kenya during an operation involving cattle rustlers and was captured by a General Service Unit (GSU) drone.

The statement reads, “Further verification indicates that the video was first uploaded online in 2022 and has since been deliberately recirculated with a false narrative to create panic and misinform the public about the security situation in Ogun State.”

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, condemned the spread of what he described as “unverified and deceptive content”, noting that it is capable of causing unnecessary fear and undermining public confidence in security agencies.

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Ojajuni emphasised that there is no intelligence or operational report to support the claim of any such criminal presence within forests or any part of Ogun State.

The CP reassures residents that the Command remains proactive and committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property through intelligence-led policing, strategic deployments, and sustained operational vigilance across the state.

The Command urges members of the public to disregard the viral video and its accompanying false claims, and to refrain from sharing unverified information capable of inciting panic or disrupting public peace.

The Command also advised citizens to rely only on official communication channels for credible and accurate security updates.

The Commissioner of Police also urges residents to remain law-abiding and continue to support the Police with timely and credible information, warning that the spread of false information and inciting content will not be tolerated.

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“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities through the Ogun State Police Command emergency lines: Gateway Shield (Toll-Free): 0800 000 9111 Emergency Lines: 0906 283 7609, 0912 014 1706, 0915 102 7369, 0708 497 2994,” the statement concluded.