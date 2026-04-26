A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Abdulsamad Jamiu, has reportedly passed away as troops of the Nigerian Army repel an armed robbery attack in Shagari Estate in Abuja. In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Olawuyi Odunola, the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters Guards Brigade,…...

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Abdulsamad Jamiu, has reportedly passed away as troops of the Nigerian Army repel an armed robbery attack in Shagari Estate in Abuja.

In a Sunday statement signed by Lieutenant Olawuyi Odunola, the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters Guards Brigade, the incident happened as troops, during a routine night patrol, responded to a distress call of an armed robbery incident in the area.

According to the statement, upon arrival, the troops came under gunfire from the fleeing armed robbers, resulting in a brief but intense exchange.

The statement reads, “Headquarters Guards Brigade regrets the tragic loss of Mr Abdulsamad Jamiu, a serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, during a security incident in the early hours of 25 April 2026 at Shagari Estate, Dei-Dei, Abuja.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when troops of the Guards Brigade Quick Response Group, on routine night patrol, responded to a distress call following an armed robbery attack in the area. Upon arrival, the troops came under gunfire from the fleeing armed robbers, resulting in a brief but intense exchange.”

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The statement revealed that in the course of the engagement, Jamiu was caught in the crossfire.

The statement reveals that despite efforts by troops to secure the area and preserve lives, the victim sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Army says, “This heartbreaking loss has cast a deep shadow over all personnel of the Guards Brigade.”

Preliminary information indicates that the situation was fluid and highly volatile, as troops worked to repel the attackers and protect residents of the community from harm.

The statement further reads, “The Commander, Guards Brigade, officers and soldiers extend their deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the National Youth Service Corps, and all who are affected by this painful loss. We share in their grief and stand in solidarity with them during this moment of profound sorrow.

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“The Brigade has since initiated a thorough investigation to fully ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. We remain committed to transparency and accountability. The findings will be made available in due course.”

Army disclosed that the remains of the deceased have been respectfully handed over to the appropriate civil authorities and deposited at Kubwa General Hospital.

Guards Brigade reaffirms unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory, saying, “We will continue to review our operational procedures to further enhance civilian safety, even as our troops confront criminal elements who threaten the peace of our communities.”

The Guards Brigade urges members of the public to remain calm and continue to cooperate with security agencies in working collectively to maintain safety and security.