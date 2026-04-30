Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reaffirmed the country’s resolve to defend its nuclear and missile capabilities despite mounting pressure from the United States, while projecting a future for the Persian Gulf free from American influence. The position was contained in a statement issued on Thursday to mark National Persian…...

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reaffirmed the country’s resolve to defend its nuclear and missile capabilities despite mounting pressure from the United States, while projecting a future for the Persian Gulf free from American influence.

The position was contained in a statement issued on Thursday to mark National Persian Gulf Day, with Iranian state media quoting him as describing the region’s future as one “without America”.

Khamenei, who assumed office in March following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, has maintained a relatively low public profile since the escalation of tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

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In the statement shared via the official X handle of the Iranian leader, he stressed that Tehran would continue to safeguard its strategic capabilities regardless of external pressure.

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He also reiterated Iran’s commitment to securing the Persian Gulf, warning against what he described as attempts by hostile forces to exploit the region’s critical waterways.

The statement reads: “90 million noble Iranians regard all their spiritual, scientific, industrial & technological capacities from nano- & biotechnology to nuclear & missile technologies as national assets. They safeguard these assets just as they do their maritime, land & airspace borders.”

The remarks come against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil transit route.

Earlier, the Commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, had warned that the country would respond firmly to any escalation involving the United States and Israel.

Irani said Iran is prepared to take “swift and decisive action” if hostilities intensify, adding that measures have already been put in place to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz.