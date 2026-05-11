Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has commended the troops of the Joint Task Force (North West) Operation Fansan Yamma over successes recorded against terrorists across the state The Governor described the renewed military onslaught as timely, particularly the successes recorded over the weekend which disrupted a significant gathering of…...

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has commended the troops of the Joint Task Force (North West) Operation Fansan Yamma over successes recorded against terrorists across the state

The Governor described the renewed military onslaught as timely, particularly the successes recorded over the weekend which disrupted a significant gathering of notorious bandit leaders while several commanders were also killed

A press statement signed by the Governor’s Spokesperson Suleiman Bala Idris says the people of Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Local Government Areas celebrated the troops over the successes recorded

ADVERTISEMENT

The bandit leaders according to the statement were killed through a precision airstrike on the identified location while holding a strategic meeting to launch deadly attack on innocent citizens around the Zamfara North Senatorial Zone

Suleiman Bala Idris adds that the victory by the troops follows an intelligence report that confirmed the convergence of terrorists in a concealed location in Tumfa Village, Shinkafi Local Government Area, with the intention to coordinate attacks and criminal activities on innocent communities

ADVERTISEMENT

During the operation, three gang leaders where killed, a cache of weapons, ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, a machine gun, a locally fabricated handgun, seven rifle magazines, and a total of 571 rounds of ammunition were recovered

Governor Dauda Lawal again reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting troops with logistics in the ongoing fight against criminal elements in the state.