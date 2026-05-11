The Delta State Police Command has arrested three female suspects and recovered a range of illicit substances during a raid on a suspected drug hideout in Warri.

The operation, carried out by operatives of the Area Command in Effurun on 7 May 2026 at about 9:20 p.m., followed credible intelligence on drug trafficking activities in Ogbomoro and Ugolo communities.

Police said the raid led to the arrest of a suspected drug baron, 25-year-old Favor Isaac, alongside two accomplices identified as Favour Felix, 24, and Samson Precious, 19.

A search warrant executed at the hideout along River Road in Ogbomoro community resulted in the recovery of 21 bottles of codeine, two canisters of nitrous oxide, commonly known as “laughing gas”, two packs of suspected psychoactive chewing gum branded “Highness Gum”, and 640 grams of a substance suspected to be Canadian Loud cannabis concealed in various containers.

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Preliminary investigations indicate that a suspect identified as Rukewe Tega Isaac, currently at large, is believed to be the main supplier behind the drug network. Police say efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspect and dismantle the syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta State, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intensifying operations against drug trafficking and related crimes.

He warned that the abuse of illicit substances continues to fuel violent crime and social vices among young people, and urged the public to provide timely and useful information to support law enforcement efforts.

Police spokesperson SP Bright Edafe confirmed the development in a statement issued on Monday in Asaba.