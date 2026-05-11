The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee has cleared 33 aspirants and disqualified 56 others ahead of the party’s primary election for the 2027 Rivers State House of Assembly polls.
The APC screening Committee, chaired by Muraine Ajibola, only cleared 33 aspirants out of the 98 persons that participated in the screening that held from May 9th to 10th.
In the report dated May 10, the committee said that the disqualified aspirants did not meet the requirements of the screening exercise.
According to the report, the screening committee said that the 65 aspirants were disqualified for several reasons, including the inducement and attempted bribery of committee members, Submission of unsworn affidavits, Failure to present voter cards, Failure to present party membership slips or cards, Conflicting dates of birth, and failure to confirm payment of membership dues by nominators.
Other reasons include Irregular party membership numbers of nominators, Inconsistencies in names appearing on submitted documents, Insufficient nominators with required numbers that fall short of three nominators per ward, and invalid affidavits that failed to disclose material particulars relating to NECO certificates.
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The report was signed by Rt. Hon. Muraina Ajibola (Chairman), Hon. Ishaku Tanko Yamawo, Secretary, Abdullah Hajia Aisha Abdullahi Adamu, member and Hon. Danjuma Samuel, member.
According to the report, the committee said it adopted a transparent, orderly, and participatory procedure designed to ensure fairness to all aspirants, saying it screened all 98 aspirants who appeared for the exercise.
The report read, “The Screening Committee constituted by the National Working Committee of the Party respectfully submits its report on the screening exercise conducted for aspirants seeking nomination under the platform of the Party for election into the Rivers State House of Assembly for the 2027 General Elections.
“The Committee discharged its mandate with diligence, fairness, transparency, and fidelity to the democratic ideals and progressive principles of the Party.”
The committee further said the exercise was largely peaceful and orderly, saying aspirants conducted themselves with maturity and decorum throughout the exercise, except “Mr Victor Oko-Jumbo, who insisted on entering the screening venue with a retinue of security aides, thereby resulting in a disagreement with officers of the Nigeria Police Force on duty.
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“The security agents successfully put the situation under control, and the screening continued smoothly.”
The committee also said one of the aspirants attempted to bribe its members and was handed over to the police.
“In the course of the Committee’s sitting, Mr Tonye Garrick Tom-George, an aspirant for the Asari Toru 1 seat, approached the Committee and handed over an envelope containing money together with his passport photograph in an apparent attempt to improperly influence the screening process. The incident was reported to the police,” it added.
While noting that the committee received petitions against some aspirants from some concerned persons, it said aspirants presented complete and satisfactory documentation, even as discrepancies observed in some submissions were duly noted.
Those cleared include:
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Maol Dumle
Major M. Jack
Nwabochi Frankline
Ofiks K. Christopher
Enemi Alabo George
Tonye Smart Adoki
Tekenari W. Granville
Azeru Opara
Igwe Obey Aforji
Opuende Lolo Isaiah
Ukalikpe Napoleon
Hope Ugwumadu
Kenneth Minimam
Justina Aniton Okorji
Onyema Rex Nwankwo
Jumbo Soparagha
Wami Solomon
Gift Esede Ali
Ejekwu Chisa Nathan
Peter E. Abbey
Loolo Bulabari Henrietta
Barida Alice Samuel
Ohanuna Bright N.
Kue Yeghene
Nwankwo Chimezie C.
Emeji Gloria Chika
Ejekwu Ezebunwo Leslie
Okpokipoy Peters
Arnold O. Davids
Gerald C. Oforji
Amadi Promise Amadi
Opuene Thompson Ateketebo
Amakri Awowari
The aspirants disqualified include:
Orubibanugha Timothy
Chime Eguma Ezebulike
Onyema Loveday Hechiaru
Tonye Briggs Oniyide
Chris Okey Ochije
Amua Isioma Henry
Sokari Goodboy Sokari
Chijoke Kemzunum Ihunwo
Ideye Granville
Nwoziri Chukwuemeka Best Bishop
Oba Fred Ajubulaka
Kpeden Kenneth
Chigozie Emem
Emeji Wisdom Chimele
Gift Okere
Jolly Benjamin Ngbor
Luke Mobene Eneriene
Nwankwoala Paul
Prince Lezina Ngbor
Bobby Abayomi
Victor Oko Jumbo
Reuben Vincent Obu
Bellor Kingsley Waite
Morris Prince Lelesi
Claudius Princewill
Abdurazaq Tamunodiepriye
Fubara Goodluck Ohaka
Berebupakabo Isaac Sekibo
Prince Achor
Sokari Samuel Reginald
Wechie Ndubisi Raymond
Tyger Ebemeniya Dumo
Goodluck G. Menekpugi
Gbosi Mathew Bardagara
Tonye Garrick Tom-George
Prince Emukuighro Fubara
Tamunobaraiba George
Obunezi O. Clinton
Chinondu Wokocha
Akpanah Ibibo
Tamunokuro Alex Somiari
Opakirite Tonye Lawson
Nengisa Akuro-Egerton
Okere C. Chigozie
Igwe Princewill Ake
Karibi Karibi Bobmanuel
Chizobam Oba Wokekoro
Tamunotonye Briggs
Victory Victor Uchendu
Crowther S. Snithers
Green Tamunodienye
Ibima Firstbury Garrick
Atuzie Ntekachi Collins
Gogo-Ogute Isaiah
Murphy Deemua
Adele Justice Nkaniye
The party has set Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13, to hear appeals from aspirants who have reservations or are dissatisfied with the screening committee’s report.