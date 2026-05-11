The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee has cleared 33 aspirants and disqualified 56 others ahead of the party’s primary election for the 2027 Rivers State House of Assembly polls. The APC screening Committee, chaired by Muraine Ajibola, only cleared 33 aspirants out of the 98 persons that participated in…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee has cleared 33 aspirants and disqualified 56 others ahead of the party’s primary election for the 2027 Rivers State House of Assembly polls.

The APC screening Committee, chaired by Muraine Ajibola, only cleared 33 aspirants out of the 98 persons that participated in the screening that held from May 9th to 10th.

In the report dated May 10, the committee said that the disqualified aspirants did not meet the requirements of the screening exercise.

According to the report, the screening committee said that the 65 aspirants were disqualified for several reasons, including the inducement and attempted bribery of committee members, Submission of unsworn affidavits, Failure to present voter cards, Failure to present party membership slips or cards, Conflicting dates of birth, and failure to confirm payment of membership dues by nominators.

Other reasons include Irregular party membership numbers of nominators, Inconsistencies in names appearing on submitted documents, Insufficient nominators with required numbers that fall short of three nominators per ward, and invalid affidavits that failed to disclose material particulars relating to NECO certificates.

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The report was signed by Rt. Hon. Muraina Ajibola (Chairman), Hon. Ishaku Tanko Yamawo, Secretary, Abdullah Hajia Aisha Abdullahi Adamu, member and Hon. Danjuma Samuel, member.

According to the report, the committee said it adopted a transparent, orderly, and participatory procedure designed to ensure fairness to all aspirants, saying it screened all 98 aspirants who appeared for the exercise.

The report read, “The Screening Committee constituted by the National Working Committee of the Party respectfully submits its report on the screening exercise conducted for aspirants seeking nomination under the platform of the Party for election into the Rivers State House of Assembly for the 2027 General Elections.

“The Committee discharged its mandate with diligence, fairness, transparency, and fidelity to the democratic ideals and progressive principles of the Party.”

The committee further said the exercise was largely peaceful and orderly, saying aspirants conducted themselves with maturity and decorum throughout the exercise, except “Mr Victor Oko-Jumbo, who insisted on entering the screening venue with a retinue of security aides, thereby resulting in a disagreement with officers of the Nigeria Police Force on duty.

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“The security agents successfully put the situation under control, and the screening continued smoothly.”

The committee also said one of the aspirants attempted to bribe its members and was handed over to the police.

“In the course of the Committee’s sitting, Mr Tonye Garrick Tom-George, an aspirant for the Asari Toru 1 seat, approached the Committee and handed over an envelope containing money together with his passport photograph in an apparent attempt to improperly influence the screening process. The incident was reported to the police,” it added.

While noting that the committee received petitions against some aspirants from some concerned persons, it said aspirants presented complete and satisfactory documentation, even as discrepancies observed in some submissions were duly noted.

Those cleared include:

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Maol Dumle

Major M. Jack

Nwabochi Frankline

Ofiks K. Christopher

Enemi Alabo George

Tonye Smart Adoki

Tekenari W. Granville

Azeru Opara

Igwe Obey Aforji

Opuende Lolo Isaiah

Ukalikpe Napoleon

Hope Ugwumadu

Kenneth Minimam

Justina Aniton Okorji

Onyema Rex Nwankwo

Jumbo Soparagha

Wami Solomon

Gift Esede Ali

Ejekwu Chisa Nathan

Peter E. Abbey

Loolo Bulabari Henrietta

Barida Alice Samuel

Ohanuna Bright N.

Kue Yeghene

Nwankwo Chimezie C.

Emeji Gloria Chika

Ejekwu Ezebunwo Leslie

Okpokipoy Peters

Arnold O. Davids

Gerald C. Oforji

Amadi Promise Amadi

Opuene Thompson Ateketebo

Amakri Awowari

The aspirants disqualified include:

Orubibanugha Timothy

Chime Eguma Ezebulike

Onyema Loveday Hechiaru

Tonye Briggs Oniyide

Chris Okey Ochije

Amua Isioma Henry

Sokari Goodboy Sokari

Chijoke Kemzunum Ihunwo

Ideye Granville

Nwoziri Chukwuemeka Best Bishop

Oba Fred Ajubulaka

Kpeden Kenneth

Chigozie Emem

Emeji Wisdom Chimele

Gift Okere

Jolly Benjamin Ngbor

Luke Mobene Eneriene

Nwankwoala Paul

Prince Lezina Ngbor

Bobby Abayomi

Victor Oko Jumbo

Reuben Vincent Obu

Bellor Kingsley Waite

Morris Prince Lelesi

Claudius Princewill

Abdurazaq Tamunodiepriye

Fubara Goodluck Ohaka

Berebupakabo Isaac Sekibo

Prince Achor

Sokari Samuel Reginald

Wechie Ndubisi Raymond

Tyger Ebemeniya Dumo

Goodluck G. Menekpugi

Gbosi Mathew Bardagara

Tonye Garrick Tom-George

Prince Emukuighro Fubara

Tamunobaraiba George

Obunezi O. Clinton

Chinondu Wokocha

Akpanah Ibibo

Tamunokuro Alex Somiari

Opakirite Tonye Lawson

Nengisa Akuro-Egerton

Okere C. Chigozie

Igwe Princewill Ake

Karibi Karibi Bobmanuel

Chizobam Oba Wokekoro

Tamunotonye Briggs

Victory Victor Uchendu

Crowther S. Snithers

Green Tamunodienye

Ibima Firstbury Garrick

Atuzie Ntekachi Collins

Gogo-Ogute Isaiah

Murphy Deemua

Adele Justice Nkaniye

The party has set Tuesday, May 12, and Wednesday, May 13, to hear appeals from aspirants who have reservations or are dissatisfied with the screening committee’s report.