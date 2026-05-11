The Jigawa State Government has commenced the construction of three new hostel blocks at the College of Health Science and Technology, Jahun, following a recent fire outbreak that damaged part of the female hostel facility. Governor Umar Namadi has directed contractors handling the reconstruction and repair works to ensure…...

The Jigawa State Government has commenced the construction of three new hostel blocks at the College of Health Science and Technology, Jahun, following a recent fire outbreak that damaged part of the female hostel facility.

Governor Umar Namadi has directed contractors handling the reconstruction and repair works to ensure quality delivery and timely completion of the projects to improve students’ welfare and learning conditions.

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The Governor gave the directive during a follow-up inspection visit to the institution after his earlier unscheduled assessment of the college over the weekend.

The intervention includes the construction of one female hostel and two male hostel blocks, alongside ongoing repairs of the damaged female hostel affected by the fire incident.

During the visit, Governor Namadi inspected the progress of emergency water supply projects, electricity improvements, students’ accommodation, and healthcare support facilities earlier approved by the state government.

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The Governor expressed satisfaction with the level of work already completed and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening healthcare education in the state.

He noted that the college remains critical to addressing the shortage of health workers in Jigawa State and across Nigeria, especially at a time when the country continues to face pressure on its healthcare system.

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Governor Namadi also urged the management, staff, and students of the institution to support government interventions by ensuring proper maintenance of school facilities, particularly the water and sanitation systems.

Some students who spoke to TVC NEWS anonymously raised concerns over poor sanitary conditions in some hostel toilets, describing the situation as unhealthy for a health institution.

The students warned that poor hygiene conditions could expose students to communicable diseases if urgent action is not taken.

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They also appealed to the government to address the shortage of teaching and non-teaching staff to improve academic activities in the college.

Despite the challenges, the students commended the Governor for his quick intervention, especially the ongoing hostel reconstruction and infrastructure upgrades.

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The latest intervention by the Jigawa State Government is expected to improve students’ welfare, strengthen healthcare training, and support the production of skilled medical personnel needed to boost healthcare delivery in the state and the country at large.