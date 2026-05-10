President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of renowned medical practitioner and co-founder of Onward Specialist Hospital, Osogbo, Osun State, Dr Daniel Aremu Laosebikan. In a Sunday tribute personally signed by him, President Tinubu described the late Dr Laosebikan as a man who dedicated his life to serving humanity with…...

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of renowned medical practitioner and co-founder of Onward Specialist Hospital, Osogbo, Osun State, Dr Daniel Aremu Laosebikan.

In a Sunday tribute personally signed by him, President Tinubu described the late Dr Laosebikan as a man who dedicated his life to serving humanity with uncommon commitment and purpose.

Tinubu wrote, “Dr Laosebikan, who passed away on March 29, 2026, dedicated his life to improving access to quality medical care, mentoring younger medical professionals, and serving humanity with uncommon commitment and purpose.

“He was a distinguished physician and compassionate humanitarian whose contributions to healthcare delivery in Osun State and beyond left an enduring legacy.”

President Tinubu also stated that his devotion to the profession earned him admiration across the medical community and among patients and families whose lives were positively impacted by his expertise and compassion.

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The President extended his heartfelt condolences to his family, the government, and the people of Osun State.

“As Dr Laosebikan begins his final journey home on June 3, 2026, I pray that God Almighty repose his soul and grant comfort and strength to all who mourn the loss of this embodiment of compassion, kindness, and integrity,” Tinubu prayed.