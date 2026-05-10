Arsenal has moved a step further in their Premier League title race after a narrow 1-0 win against West-Ham on Sunday. In what could have been a draw, a hugely contentious decision to disallow Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time goal handed the EPL leaders a crucial win. Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to…...

Arsenal has moved a step further in their Premier League title race after a narrow 1-0 win against West-Ham on Sunday.

In what could have been a draw, a hugely contentious decision to disallow Callum Wilson’s stoppage-time goal handed the EPL leaders a crucial win.

Mikel Arteta’s side struggled to break down West Ham in a tense derby at the London Stadium before Leandro Trossard scored the winning goal in the final seven minutes of full-time.

Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola, has encouraged West Ham to win Arsenal, saying, “Come on you Irons!”

He told City Extra ahead of the match that, “We’ll finish 2nd this season minimum, I love it, I love to be here. Tension? No, no, no. When you arrive and have the feeling that the job has been good, well done!”

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Arsenal are five points clear of second-placed City, whose 3-0 win against Brentford on Saturday had kept the pressure on the leaders.

City can close within two points of Arsenal if they win their game in hand at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Arsenal is guaranteed to seal the title if they win their last two games against Burnley and Crystal Palace.

The Gunners’ mental strength has been questioned numerous times in recent years, but they showed spirit and desire in equal measure to edge ever closer to a long-awaited first title in 22 years.

Arsenal have also reached their first Champions League final since 2006, beating Atletico Madrid in the last four on Tuesday, and will face Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Budapest on May 30.

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Winning their 14th English title and a maiden Champions League crown would make it the greatest season in the club’s 139-year history.

Thierry Henry, a key figure in the unbeaten “Invincibles” side who were the last Arsenal team to win the title in 2003-04, recently said Arteta’s squad would be known as the “unforgettables” if they lift both trophies.