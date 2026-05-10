The Lagos State Government has announced the emergency closure of the outbound section of the Eko Bridge in Lagos Island for safety investigations and repairs. The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner of Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi. According to the statement, the closure will commence on…...

The Lagos State Government has announced the emergency closure of the outbound section of the Eko Bridge in Lagos Island for safety investigations and repairs.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner of Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

According to the statement, the closure will commence on Tuesday, the 12th of May, noting that the inward section of the Lagos Island carriageway will be open to motorists.

The Commissioner advised motorists plying the Apongbon–Ijora Olopa route to use the Third Mainland Bridge to reach their destinations.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Government has announced the emergency closure of Eko Bridge (outbound to Lagos Island) for safety investigations and repairs. The closure will commence on Tuesday, 12th May 2026.

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“The closure will commence on Tuesday, 12th May 2026. In view of the closure between Apongbon and Ijora Olopa, members of the motoring public are advised to use the Third Mainland Bridge to access their desired destinations.”

The statement added, “The inward Lagos Island carriageway will remain open to motorists. Adequate traffic and security personnel will be deployed along alternative routes to guide motorists and ensure smooth traffic flow.”