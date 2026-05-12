Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has been sworn in for another five-year term, extending a presidency that has lasted nearly four decades amid growing attention on the country’s succession politics. The 81-year-old leader took the oath of office on Tuesday during a ceremony attended by thousands at Kololo grounds in Kampala,…...

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has been sworn in for another five-year term, extending a presidency that has lasted nearly four decades amid growing attention on the country’s succession politics.

The 81-year-old leader took the oath of office on Tuesday during a ceremony attended by thousands at Kololo grounds in Kampala, the Ugandan capital, marking his eighth inauguration since assuming power in 1986.

The event featured a large military parade supervised by Museveni’s son and army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is widely viewed as a possible successor to the longtime president. Russian-made Sukhoi fighter jets also flew over the venue as part of the celebrations.

Museveni received the ceremonial instruments of power while supporters cheered his renewed mandate following the 2026 presidential election.

Read Also Uganda’s ruling party NRM endorses President Museveni as flag bearer for 2026 election

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TVC News Online had earlier reported that Uganda’s Electoral Commission had earlier declared the incumbent winner of the poll after he secured more than 7.9 million votes, comfortably defeating his closest challengers.

Chairperson of the electoral commission, Simon Byabakama, announced that Museveni surpassed the constitutional threshold requiring a candidate to obtain more than 50 per cent of valid votes cast.

The election, however, was conducted under tense conditions, with reports of internet shutdowns and restrictions placed on opposition parties and civil society groups during the voting process.

Museveni’s victory further extends his uninterrupted leadership, which has spanned more than 30 years, despite growing domestic and international criticism over governance, electoral credibility, and political freedoms in the country.