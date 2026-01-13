When Yoweri Museveni seized power in Uganda in 1986, he said: “the problem of Africa in general and Uganda in particular is not the people but leaders who want to overstay in power.” Nearly four decades later, the 81-year-old president and former rebel is seeking a seventh term in office on Thur...

Nearly four decades later, the 81-year-old president and former rebel is seeking a seventh term in office on Thursday, leading a nation where most citizens have never known another leader.

Museveni rose to power riding a wave of optimism after leading insurgencies against autocratic regimes. However, that goodwill was soon overshadowed by allegations of graft and authoritarian practices.

“Corruption has been central to his rule from the beginning,” Kristof Titeca, a professor at the University of Antwerp, told Reuters.

The veteran leader has acknowledged that some government officials engaged in corrupt practices but insisted that “all those who have been caught have been prosecuted.”

Strategically, Museveni has cultivated foreign allies by aligning with Western security priorities, sending peacekeepers to hotspots such as Somalia and South Sudan, and welcoming large numbers of refugees into Uganda.

Domestically, his record has been mixed. His government received praise for tackling the AIDS epidemic and defeating the Lord’s Resistance Army, which terrorized Ugandans for nearly two decades. Yet, widespread corruption weakened public services, with only one in four children completing primary school and securing access to secondary education, according to UNICEF, while well-paid jobs remain scarce.

Museveni’s political journey began in militant movements that helped overthrow President Idi Amin, paving the way for Milton Obote’s return in 1980. Obote was toppled in a coup in 1985, and in 1986 Museveni’s National Resistance Movement overthrew Tito Okello.

“This is not a mere change of guard,” Museveni said at his swearing-in. “This is a fundamental change in the politics of our government.”

Initially, Museveni earned international praise for attracting foreign investment, establishing order, and improving living standards. But as Uganda’s economy grew, so did public anger over corruption.

A privatisation programme saw state enterprises sold at fire-sale prices to relatives and close allies, with some proceeds reportedly embezzled, according to parliamentary reports.

Kizza Besigye, Museveni’s former doctor during his insurgency years, broke with him over alleged corruption and human rights abuses.

Museveni has won all six presidential elections he has contested, including four against Besigye, who was arrested in 2024 and faces treason charges. In 2005, parliament removed presidential term limits, a move critics argue was intended to allow Museveni to remain in power indefinitely.

Election opponents have rejected results in past polls, citing irregularities, but authorities have denied such claims, and police have cracked down on demonstrations by opposition supporters. Museveni dismissed Western criticism in 2006, stating: “If the international community has lost confidence in us, then that is a compliment because they are habitually wrong.”

In recent years, he has strengthened ties with China, Russia, Iran, and the UAE to reduce Uganda’s dependence on the West. The discovery of significant oil deposits further bolstered his influence, leading to agreements with TotalEnergies and CNOOC to build an export pipeline.

Museveni’s main challenger in Thursday’s election is Bobi Wine, a 43-year-old pop star. Analysts suggest that while Museveni’s victory is widely expected, uncertainty looms due to the president showing signs of frailty.

“The big question looming over the election is the question of succession,” said Professor Titeca, pointing to the rapid rise of Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Museveni’s son and Uganda’s military chief. Opposition leaders accuse Museveni of fast-tracking his son’s career to prepare him for eventual succession, even as Muhoozi, 51, frequently posts provocative remarks on X, while veteran politicians who once fought alongside Museveni have been sidelined.

The election outcome could influence Museveni’s next steps. A weak showing might prompt him to promote other party members and counter accusations of dynastic succession, according to former newspaper editor Charles Onyango-Obbo.

“This is less about the results that will be announced, and more about the mood on the ground,” Onyango-Obbo said.

“Museveni is more frail now, but he is a workaholic… he will not leave even if he needs to use a walking stick,” he added.