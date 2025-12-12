Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has explained his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the move was aimed at aligning the state with President Bola Tinubu’s political direction. Fubara, who formally announced his defect...

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has explained his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the move was aimed at aligning the state with President Bola Tinubu’s political direction.

Fubara, who formally announced his defection earlier in the week, received his APC membership card on Friday at the Government House in Port Harcourt from the party’s state chairman, Chief Tony Okocha.

Addressing party leaders, the governor said his choice to switch parties was driven by the need to support President Tinubu’s re-election efforts and ensure Rivers State works in harmony with the federal government.

He described the step as a “spiritual assignment,” adding that joining the ruling party would enable the state to maintain a productive relationship with the president.

“As you have said, this is indeed a spiritual assignment because it concerns the safety, progress, and growth of Rivers State.

“We cannot pursue a different direction when the President is pursuing another.

“Joining the APC is part of our commitment to ensure a seamless working relationship and to contribute meaningfully to his reelection efforts in Rivers State,” he said.

Fubara thanked APC leaders for their warm reception and said his defection was motivated by the desire to safeguard the state’s stability and accelerate development.

He promised to strengthen the party’s base across Rivers State, assuring that its structures and members would enjoy his full backing.

“This is now your home, Mr Chairman. You are welcome here anytime. We will keep the APC active and fully functional in Rivers State, and every need of the party will be taken care of,” Governor Fubara affirmed.