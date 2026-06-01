Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, on Friday commissioned a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Experience Centre sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) which marks a major achievement in the institution's quest for digital transformation and technology driven education....

Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, on Friday commissioned a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Experience Centre sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) which marks a major achievement in the institution’s quest for digital transformation and technology driven education.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Chancellor of EKSU, Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, described the facility as the realization of a 45-year-old dream and a step towards equipping students with the digital skills required in a rapidly evolving global economy.

The event was attended by the first lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; the wife of Nigeria’s Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima; the first lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji; Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state; Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; the Executive Secretary of TETFund; members of the Renewed Hope Initiative; university officials; and other dignitaries.

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Welcoming the first lady to the university, Dr. Olowolafe expressed appreciation for her commitment to education and youth development, noting that her visit underscored the federal government’s dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s educational system.

According to him, the ICT Experience Centre is more than just a physical structure, describing it as a gateway to digital literacy, innovation, and practical learning for students.

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“For the greater part of EKSU’s 45-year history, the dream of having a world class ICT Experience Centre remained unrealized. Today, through the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the support of the first lady, that dream has become a reality,” he said.

The Chancellor used the occasion to highlight what he described as the transformative achievements of the Tinubu administration in the education sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He noted that the Federal Government’s allocation of ₦3.52 trillion to education in the 2025 budget reflected a strong commitment to educational development and reform.

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Dr. Olowolafe also praised the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), describing it as a revolutionary intervention aimed at removing financial barriers to higher education.

He stated that the student loan scheme had already processed more than 1.7 million applications and disbursed approximately ₦282 billion to over 1.5 million students across tertiary institutions in the country.

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The Chancellor further disclosed that eight specialized federal universities focused on critical sectors such as medicine, agriculture, engineering, and technology had been established within the first three years of the administration.

He commended Senator Oluremi Tinubu for complementing the government’s efforts through the Renewed Hope Initiative, citing scholarships, digital skills programmes for women, support for students, and fundraising efforts that reportedly generated over ₦25 billion for the National Library project.

Speaking on the role of TETFund, Dr. Olowolafe described the agency as a critical vehicle through which educational investments and infrastructure development have been extended to tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

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He said the newly commissioned ICT Experience Centre would provide the students with access to modern technological tools and opportunities to develop skills needed to compete in the global digital economy.

Addressing the students, the Chancellor urged them to make effective use of the facility, emphasizing that the centre was built to prepare them for a future shaped by technology, artificial intelligence, and data-driven innovation.

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“Every policy, every intervention, and every investment in education is ultimately about you. This facility is your gateway to opportunities in the modern world. Use it with discipline, curiosity, and determination,” he advised.

Dr. Olowolafe also acknowledged the contributions of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Ayodele; Governor Biodun Oyebanji; the first lady of Ekiti State; and the Executive Secretary of TETFund for their roles in advancing educational development and infrastructure within the university.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to President Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their support toward educational transformation, noting that the impact of such investments was already evident in institutions such as EKSU.

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The commissioning of the ICT Experience Centre is expected to strengthen digital learning, research, innovation, and technological capacity development within the university community.

The event ended with prayers for the continued progress of Ekiti State University, Ekiti State, and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.