The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Government of Sierra Leone in the development and implementation of a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven Centralized Admissions System (CAS) for tertiary institutions across the country....

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Government of Sierra Leone in the development and implementation of a transparent, efficient, and technology-driven Centralized Admissions System (CAS) for tertiary institutions across the country.

The assurance was given during a high-level stakeholder engagement organized by Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Technical and Higher Education (MTHE) in Freetown as part of ongoing efforts to reform the nation’s higher education admissions process.

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The engagement followed a recent study visit by a Sierra Leonean delegation, led by the Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Sarjoh Aziz-Kamara, to Nigeria.

During the visit, the delegation observed Nigeria’s centralized admissions framework at JAMB’s Annual Policy Meeting.

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Subsequently, Nigeria’s Minister of Education approved a technical support mission by JAMB to share practical experiences and implementation strategies with Sierra Leone.

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Speaking at the event, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, revealed that the proposed Centralized Admissions System has received Cabinet approval and is supported by the Universities Act of 2021.

She noted that the initiative aims to address inefficiencies in the existing decentralized admissions process by introducing a unified digital platform for universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

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Dr. Wurie emphasized that the reform is being driven through collaboration with critical national institutions, including the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Civil Registration Authority (NCRA), the National Telecommunications Authority (NATCA), and the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, among others.

She stressed that Sierra Leone intends to adapt global best practices to its unique educational context rather than replicate any foreign model.

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The Minister also expressed appreciation to Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, for Nigeria’s support and cooperation in advancing the reform initiative.

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Deputy Minister Sarjoh Aziz-Kamara described the establishment of the Centralized Admissions System as a significant step towards promoting transparency, accountability, efficiency, and fairness in higher education admissions.

He disclosed that Cabinet has approved the creation of a Centralized Admissions Secretariat within the Ministry to oversee the process through a unified digital platform

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The stakeholder engagement attracted wide participation from key actors in Sierra Leone’s education sector, including government officials, university administrators, regulators, examination bodies, and technology stakeholders, all of whom expressed support for the reform initiative.

A key highlight of the engagement was JAMB’s presentation of a comprehensive framework for a national digital admissions architecture designed to improve transparency, eliminate duplication, enhance data integrity, and strengthen educational planning.

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Addressing participants, JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, commended the Government of Sierra Leone for adopting an inclusive and consultative approach to the reform process.

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He noted that Nigeria established its centralized admissions system in 1978 to address challenges similar to those currently faced by Sierra Leone and assured stakeholders of JAMB’s continued technical support throughout implementation.

Prof. Oloyede emphasized that the objective is not to export the Nigerian model wholesale but to assist Sierra Leone in developing a system tailored to its national realities while benefiting from decades of Nigerian experience in admissions administration.

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The Nigerian delegation included the Chairman of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), Wahab Egbewole, alongside senior JAMB officials and technical experts.

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The visit represents another milestone in educational cooperation between Nigeria and Sierra Leone, reinforcing the commitment of both countries to expanding access to quality higher education through innovation, transparency, and institutional collaboration.