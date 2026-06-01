Troops of the Nigerian military have cleared Gulbi community in Kebbi State, recovering motorcycles and ammunition after a brief encounter with suspected terrorists during a coordinated ground and air operation....

Troops of the Nigerian military have cleared Gulbi community in Kebbi State, recovering motorcycles and ammunition after a brief encounter with suspected terrorists during a coordinated ground and air operation.

Security sources said the operation, conducted between May 30 and May 31, involved troops working in conjunction with the Air Component as part of ongoing efforts to flush out criminal elements and restrict their movement within the area.

According to the sources, the troops advanced into Gulbi following credible intelligence suggesting the presence of suspected terrorists, with indications that the location was being used as a coordination point for their activities.

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However, no terrorist flag or insignia was found during the operation, contrary to earlier intelligence reports.

The sources disclosed that troops came under contact with suspected terrorists while withdrawing from the area, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire.

During the encounter and subsequent exploitation, troops recovered 15 motorcycles, while several others were destroyed on-site due to operational limitations.

One suspected terrorist was neutralised, and his body was recovered, alongside 253 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition.

Four soldiers sustained minor injuries during the operation and were promptly evacuated for medical treatment. They are said to be in stable condition.