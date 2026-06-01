President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at his Lagos residence....

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at his Lagos residence.

Also present at the meeting was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Kwara State and Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi Salihu.

The meeting underscores ongoing consultations between the Presidency and key political stakeholders ahead of forthcoming political activities in Kwara State.

The meeting also serves as an official introduction of the Speaker as the Governorship candidate of the party in Kweara State.

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His emergence is a major shift in Kwara politics being the first person from Northern Kwara to have emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of a leading party in the State.

The last person to have emerged from the area and went on to become governor was Senator Muhammed Shaba Lafiaji in 1991 under the Social Democratic Party.