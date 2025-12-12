Rivers APC Chairman Presents Fubara Membership Card

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has presented the APC membership card to Governor Siminalayi Fubara. The party chairman formerly registered the Governor into the APC at a brief meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt. This comes just days after Go...

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Tony Okocha, has presented the APC membership card to Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The party chairman formerly registered the Governor into the APC at a brief meeting at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

This comes just days after Governor Fubara defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress, citing his support for President Bola Tinubu.

Other party officials present at the meeting include the State APC Secretary, Eric Nwibani and State Publicity Secretary, Chibuike Ikenga’s.

Also in attendance was the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, who arrived today as a guest for the commissioning of a road project.

TVC previously reported that the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced this at a stakeholders’ meeting at the government house in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, December 9.