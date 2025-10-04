Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has issued a stern warning to public officials, decrying a pattern of misconduct among some Permanent Secretaries during the recent emergency period in the state. He emphasised that any breach of due process and professional ethics within the state civil ser...

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has issued a stern warning to public officials, decrying a pattern of misconduct among some Permanent Secretaries during the recent emergency period in the state.

He emphasised that any breach of due process and professional ethics within the state civil service would not be tolerated.

Fubara made the remarks during the official swearing-in of Mr. Austin Ezekiel-Hart as Permanent Secretary, the first such appointment since the governor resumed full executive duties following the suspension of emergency governance measures.

Speaking at the ceremony held in the Executive Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor underscored the importance of professionalism, integrity, and strict adherence to the rules of public service.

“Some Permanent Secretaries during the period of emergency abandoned the principles of due process and professionalism,” Governor Fubara said. “Such conduct is unacceptable and will not be swept under the carpet. Those responsible will, in due time, face the consequences.”

He praised the newly appointed Mr. Ezekiel-Hart for maintaining his ethical standards despite internal pressure to compromise. According to Fubara, the new Permanent Secretary distinguished himself by remaining steadfast, even when others veered off course.

READ ALSO: Gov Fubara Dissolves Rivers Pensions Board

“Mr. Ezekiel-Hart has proven himself to be a principled professional,” the governor stated. “His colleagues can attest that he consistently chose the right path, even when it was the more difficult one.”

Fubara reiterated that the Rivers State civil service must remain the foundation of effective governance, insisting that no political directive or personal agenda should take precedence over the law.

He urged civil servants to uphold truth, fairness, and accountability, while rejecting any instructions that conflict with established procedures. “No one in this government will compel any officer to break the law. This administration stands for due process, and we will back every officer who upholds it,” he affirmed.

Governor Fubara also made clear that appointments under his leadership would continue to be based strictly on merit, not politics or favoritism. He added that his administration is focused on “results, not noise,” and expects every official to contribute meaningfully to good governance.

Addressing Mr. Ezekiel-Hart directly, the governor encouraged him to justify the confidence placed in him through improved performance and unwavering dedication to duty.

“Your new role comes with greater responsibility. We trust that you will live up to it and lead by example. You have the government’s full backing,” he concluded.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, members of the civil service, and family members of the new appointee.