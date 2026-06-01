The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Jigawa State has suspended a serving member of the House of Representatives, a local government vice chairman, and six other party officials over alleged anti-party activities, in a move that signals the party's determination to enforce discipline and protect internal unity....

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Jigawa State has suspended a serving member of the House of Representatives, a local government vice chairman, and six other party officials over alleged anti-party activities, in a move that signals the party’s determination to enforce discipline and protect internal unity.

The suspension, announced by the APC State Executive Committee, affects Hon. Ibrahim Usman Auyo, who represents Auyo, Kafin Hausa and Hadejia Federal Constituency, alongside Auyo Local Government Vice Chairman Ibrahim Ayama, the party’s Deputy State Women Leader Aisha Adamu Auyo, and five other officials.

In a statement signed by the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Ahmed Garba, the affected members are accused of engaging in activities considered detrimental to the unity, stability and progress of the APC.

According to the party, the allegations stem from events that reportedly occurred on May 26, 2026, in Auyo Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC says the actions, if proven, could amount to violations of its constitution, including acts of disloyalty, anti-party conduct and activities capable of creating division among members.

The party says the suspension takes immediate effect and will remain in place pending the outcome of an investigation by the APC State Disciplinary Committee.

During the suspension period, the affected members are barred from representing the party in any capacity, attending official party meetings, or exercising privileges attached to their positions.

The APC, however, assures that all those involved will be given a fair hearing in line with the party’s constitution and the principles of natural justice.

The outcome of the disciplinary process is expected to shape political developments within the APC in Jigawa State in the coming weeks.