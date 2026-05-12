Nigeria and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening defence cooperation and intelligence sharing between both countries. The agreement was disclosed in a statement posted on the X handle of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, who said the deal…...

Nigeria and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening defence cooperation and intelligence sharing between both countries.

The agreement was disclosed in a statement posted on the X handle of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, who said the deal was reached during a visit to Amman, Jordan on Monday, May 11.

According to him, he met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces, Yousef A. Alhnaity, where discussions centred on expanding military collaboration between both countries.

Matawalle said the MoU, signed on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, is designed to deepen cooperation in response to evolving security challenges, particularly those he described as asymmetric and cross-border in nature.

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“The MoU signed seeks to strengthen our cooperation, particularly as the security threats confronting Nigeria continue to evolve in complexity, asymmetric, and cross-border by nature,” he stated.

He added that the agreement reflects the broader security strategy of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which he described as a “bottoms-up approach” focused on enhancing peace, security, and stability across the country.