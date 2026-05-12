The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has stepped up surveillance around railway facilities and other critical infrastructure in the state as authorities move to prevent vandalism and diversion of government assets. State Commandant, Mohammed Hassan-Agalama, said the command would intensify monitoring efforts to safeguard critical…...

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has stepped up surveillance around railway facilities and other critical infrastructure in the state as authorities move to prevent vandalism and diversion of government assets.

State Commandant, Mohammed Hassan-Agalama, said the command would intensify monitoring efforts to safeguard critical national assets, particularly railway materials currently undergoing evacuation and storage operations.

The commandant made the disclosure during an inspection visit to the Kano main railway station and a storage facility housing old rail sleepers removed from different parts of the state.

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A statement issued on Tuesday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, said the inspection was aimed at verifying the safety and accountability of the railway materials.

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Hassan-Agalama said the exercise was necessary to ensure that the rail sleepers were properly secured and that none was “missing or diverted.”

According to him, the corps remains committed to the protection of “all critical national assets and infrastructure” in the interest of the public.

The NSCDC boss was accompanied on the tour by the Head of the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Department, DC Victor Bala, alongside officials of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Meanwhile, the contractor supervising the evacuation of the rail sleepers commended NSCDC personnel for their cooperation and support throughout the operation.