United States President, Donald Trump has dismissed Iran’s response to American proposals aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, describing Tehran’s position as unacceptable. Trump disclosed that he had reviewed the response reportedly transmitted through Pakistan, stating that he was dissatisfied with its contents.…...

United States President, Donald Trump has dismissed Iran’s response to American proposals aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, describing Tehran’s position as unacceptable.

Trump disclosed that he had reviewed the response reportedly transmitted through Pakistan, stating that he was dissatisfied with its contents.

“I have just read the response from the so-called representatives of Iran, and I did not like it at all. It is completely unacceptable,” Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform.

The latest development comes amid continuing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East following weeks of confrontation involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

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Earlier on Sunday, Iranian media reported that Tehran’s response demanded an end to the conflict “on all fronts,” alongside the removal of sanctions and what Iranian officials described as a naval blockade against the country.

Trump had earlier indicated that Washington expected Tehran’s official response “very soon,” while also expressing optimism that Iran “really wants to make a deal.”

Meanwhile, Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of combining diplomatic engagement with “military pressure,” as negotiations between both sides remain strained.