A joint security taskforce comprising of Police EOD-CBRN , VCRU, and the Military have commenced clearance operations of planted Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) in Zamfara State. it would be recalled that last Thursday, a Golf 3 vehicle conveying passengers from Bagega to Anka detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected…...

A joint security taskforce comprising of Police EOD-CBRN , VCRU, and the Military have commenced clearance operations of planted Improvised Explosives Device (IEDs) in Zamfara State.

it would be recalled that last Thursday, a Golf 3 vehicle conveying passengers from Bagega to Anka detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by bandits which has claimed Six lives and Six others sustained Injuries

A press statement signed by the Zamfara Police spokesperson DSP Yazid Abubakar says the Incident occurred at Tungar Kudaku and Bagega axis along the Bagega–Anka Road in Western Zamfara

The sad event according to the statement prompted the Zamfara Police Command to intensify efforts in ensuring the safety of residents in the affected area.

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He says during the operation, the joint security team implemented standard Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) procedures and successfully conducted a thorough clearance of the area, after which the route was declared safe for public use.

Additionally, members of the affected communities were sensitized on safety measures and the appropriate steps to take in the event of any suspected explosive devices or explosive-related incidents.

Residents are also advised to avoid touching suspicious objects and promptly report such discoveries to security agencies.

The Zamfara State Police Command reassures members of the public of its commitment, in collaboration with other security agencies, to combating all forms of criminality and assures of safety of lives and property across the State.