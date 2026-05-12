Actress and filmmaker Bolaji Ogunmola has said YouTube was not originally created for film distribution, stressing that producing movies for the platform still requires huge financial investment. Speaking in an interview with Jay-on-air, Ogunmola said many viewers wrongly assume YouTube films are cheap to make, whereas filmmakers spend millions on…...

Actress and filmmaker Bolaji Ogunmola has said YouTube was not originally created for film distribution, stressing that producing movies for the platform still requires huge financial investment.

Speaking in an interview with Jay-on-air, Ogunmola said many viewers wrongly assume YouTube films are cheap to make, whereas filmmakers spend millions on actors, production teams, locations and post-production.

According to her, some actors charge between N4 million and N5 million for just a few days on set, while others demand between N1 million and N2 million.

“YouTube was never designed for films. Film is a very expensive art. Yeah. It’s expensive. Actors are collecting four or five million. For four days, sometimes one to two million. If you see anybody, do a YouTube film. And you are thinking, ‘what is she doing?’. Even the worst film on YouTube costs money to make. And nobody’s trying to play a terrible film,” she stated.

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Ogunmola further explained that beyond casting, filmmakers must also secure suitable locations, experienced crew members and a competent post-production team before shooting can begin.

She noted that despite proper planning, movie projects can still encounter unexpected challenges during production.

“When we want to put together a movie. First of all, the story, I need the right cast. I need the right location, the right team, and the right post production team because you can plan everything to the tea and it will still fall apart,” she added.