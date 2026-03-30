The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has said that it would probe a viral video showing female students stripping and harassing one of them at a school reportedly located in Benue State. Reacting to the viral video on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on…...

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has said that it would probe a viral video showing female students stripping and harassing one of them at a school reportedly located in Benue State.

Reacting to the viral video on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, the agency announced that it has mandated its Benue State Command to take swift action.

NAPTIP said, “This is indeed a sad development. The case has been forwarded to our Benue State Command, which has been directed to immediately liaise with the relevant agencies in the state to ensure swift and appropriate action on the matter.”

TVC News Digital reports that the footage of the assault was shared on X on Monday by a user #mobilisingniger. The clip showed a group of girls wearing school uniforms who were stripping naked another female student.

In the video, the victim was seen struggling to cover herself with her hands while her attackers laughed.

The video has elicited condemnation on social media with demands for justice.

This incident comes weeks after a viral bullying incident at a secondary school in Edo State.