The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has alerted healthcare providers and the public to the circulation of counterfeit Augmentin 625mg tablets in Nigeria, warning that the falsified antibiotic could pose serious health risks, including treatment failure and antimicrobial resistance. NAFDAC said the fake product, packaged as…...

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has alerted healthcare providers and the public to the circulation of counterfeit Augmentin 625mg tablets in Nigeria, warning that the falsified antibiotic could pose serious health risks, including treatment failure and antimicrobial resistance.

NAFDAC said the fake product, packaged as Augmentin 625mg Tablets (2 x 7 tablets pack) with Batch No. AC3N was identified following complaints received by GlaxoSmithKline, the manufacturer of the genuine product.

According to the agency, in a post on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, investigations by GSK confirmed that the suspected batch carried inconsistent manufacturing and expiry dates that did not match the company’s production records, indicating that the product had been falsified.

NAFDAC said: “GSK evaluated and confirmed that the suspected product was counterfeit after reviewing documentary evidence, photographs, and a video from social media. Although the product shared the same batch number as authentic stock previously supplied to Nigeria, it exhibited inconsistent manufacturing and expiry dates, indicating that it had been falsified.

“Findings from Manufacturer’s Investigation: Batch AC3N was manufactured at Worthing, United Kingdom, on 23 August 2023. The batch was packed between 19 and 20 September 2023. No batch with the number AC3N was produced in September 2025.

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“The manufacturing and expiry dates shown on the suspect sample (Manufacturing: September 2025 / Expiry: September 2028) are inconsistent with GSK production records and cannot be attributed to a GSK-produced batch. Packaging-level discrepancies, including textual errors and poor fin seal quality, were identified. Based on the evidence reviewed, the product was assessed as counterfeit.”

Augmentin (amoxicillin/clavulanic acid) is an antibiotic used for the treatment of bacterial infections. Any falsified version may contain incorrect amounts of active ingredients, no active ingredient, or harmful substances.

The agency urged importers, distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance throughout the supply chain to avoid the purchase or use of the counterfeit Augmentin 625mg Tablets in circulation.

“All medical products must be obtained from authorised or licensed suppliers. The authenticity and physical condition of these products should be carefully checked before use. Consumers who have purchased or are currently using Augmentin 625mg Tablets suspected to be counterfeit should stop using the product immediately and consult a qualified healthcare professional,” NAFDAC advised.