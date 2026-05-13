The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Akwa Ibom State has commenced an indefinite strike following an alleged assault, arrest and detention of medical personnel at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The decision was announced in a communiqué issued…...

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Akwa Ibom State has commenced an indefinite strike following an alleged assault, arrest and detention of medical personnel at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The decision was announced in a communiqué issued after an emergency virtual congress of the association on Tuesday.

The development triggered panic within the hospital premises earlier in the day after EFCC operatives reportedly stormed the facility in two saloon cars and a tinted bus, with some masked and others wearing EFCC-branded jackets.

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During the operation, Eyo Ekpe, a professor of cardiothoracic surgery and Deputy Chairman of the hospital’s Medical Advisory Committee, was reportedly arrested.

Eyewitness videos circulating online showed patients, staff and visitors fleeing for safety after teargas canisters were allegedly discharged within the hospital environment.

http://EFCC, doctor assualt, UniUyo/ https://x.com/nationalnma/status/2054311572441293211?s=20

However, the EFCC has defended the operation. Its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said operatives were at the hospital to verify a medical report presented by a suspect under investigation for allegedly defrauding several microfinance banks, including the University of Uyo Microfinance Bank.

Oyewale claimed the operatives were attacked and pelted with stones while carrying out lawful enquiries.

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In the communiqué signed by its state chairman, Aniekan Peter, and secretary, Ighorodje Edesiri, the NMA condemned what it described as an invasion of the hospital.

The association demanded the immediate release of Ekpe and other detained staff, insisting that no negotiations would take place until their members are freed.

It further alleged that Ekpe was assaulted, handcuffed and forcibly taken away by masked operatives, adding that gunshots were fired during the incident and that phones belonging to individuals recording the operation were confiscated.

The NMA said the indefinite withdrawal of services would affect medical care across the state until its demands are met.