The Oyo State Police Command has rescued a medical doctor from mob action following a false kidnapping alarm in Ibadan. The incident occurred on Tuesday around the 2nd Powerline Area, Ologuneru, along Eleyele–Ido Road, after a distress call alerted police to an ongoing mob attack on a suspected kidnapper. Police…...

The Oyo State Police Command has rescued a medical doctor from mob action following a false kidnapping alarm in Ibadan.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around the 2nd Powerline Area, Ologuneru, along Eleyele–Ido Road, after a distress call alerted police to an ongoing mob attack on a suspected kidnapper.

Police operatives, led by the Divisional Crime Officer of Eleyele Division, swiftly moved to the scene and rescued the victim, identified as Dr. Afolabi, from an angry crowd.

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However, before their arrival, the mob had already set his Lexus RX 330 SUV ablaze.

According to the police, two minors—Deborah, 15, and Rebecca, 12—who were found inside the vehicle were also taken into protective custody alongside the doctor for investigation.

Preliminary findings later revealed that Dr. Afolabi is a United States-based medical practitioner and not a kidnapper as widely alleged in viral social media reports.

Investigations showed that the two girls had been lawfully entrusted to him by one Idowu Abimbola for delivery to his mother to assist with domestic chores.

The woman reportedly confirmed the arrangement to the police, while the girls corroborated her account.

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The police said the misunderstanding began when the doctor attempted to pass through a checkpoint near The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and was stopped for routine inspection.

Suspicion was reportedly raised after the girls were seen in a distressed state, while the doctor’s inability to provide satisfactory answers and his attempt to leave the checkpoint further heightened concerns.

The situation escalated when the girls could neither communicate effectively in English nor the local language, prompting bystanders to raise a false alarm of kidnapping.

This led to a mob chase and eventual assault on the doctor, who sustained serious injuries before being rescued by police operatives.

He is currently receiving treatment and is said to be responding.

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The Commissioner of Police in the state, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, condemned the mob action and the spread of unverified information, warning against jungle justice.

He ordered a full investigation into the incident and directed that all those involved in the attack and destruction of property be identified and prosecuted.

The Command urged residents to avoid taking the law into their hands and to report suspicious activities to security agencies.