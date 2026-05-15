The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has activated the change of institution and course process for candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). According to JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, candidates who sat for the 2026 UTME can…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has activated the change of institution and course process for candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, candidates who sat for the 2026 UTME can print their original result slips from Monday.

The board advised candidates seeking to switch their institution or programme of choice to visit any accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre to process the changes.

Benjamin tweeted: “Candidates wishing to change their institution or programme of choice may now proceed to do so by visiting any of the Board’s approved CBT centres. Applicants are advised to visit any accredited CBT centre to effect the changes. Furthermore, the printing of the original 2026 UTME result slip will commence on Monday, 18th May, 2026.”

Meanwhile, TVC News Online reports that JAMB and heads of tertiary institutions have approved 150 as the minimum admission benchmark for universities for the 2026 admission exercise.

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The decision was reached on Monday during the 2026 annual policy meeting on admissions into tertiary institutions held in Abuja.

The approved scores, officially known as the National Minimum Tolerable UTME Scores, mean that no tertiary institution is permitted to admit candidates who score below the agreed benchmarks.

The decision, however, grants institutions the freedom to set higher cut-off marks for applicants seeking admission.

Last year, universities adopted 150 as the minimum benchmark, while polytechnics and colleges of education retained 100.

Also, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has announced that the Federal Government has retained 16 years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions nationwide.

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Speaking at the JAMB 2026 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions held in Abuja, he said the decision followed extensive consultations and policy reviews involving key education stakeholders.

Alausa explained that the policy is aimed at creating a balance between academic readiness and inclusivity in Nigeria’s tertiary education system.

He said, “Following extensive consultations and policy reviews, the government has maintained sixteen (16) years as the minimum age for admission into tertiary institutions. This position reflects a careful balance between inclusivity and academic readiness.”