Two security guards, James Sule (30) and Adamu Yau (25), have been jailed for life for repeatedly raping a six-year-old girl over a period of six years. According to a statement from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in a statement on Friday, the convicts…...

Two security guards, James Sule (30) and Adamu Yau (25), have been jailed for life for repeatedly raping a six-year-old girl over a period of six years.

According to a statement from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in a statement on Friday, the convicts were handed life imprisonment, without the option of fine, by Justice S.M. Mayana of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court 46, Apo, Abuja, following their arraignment by NAPTIP in line with the provisions of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2025.

Details of the case indicated that the victim, name witheld (12 years old in 2022 when the case was reported, but only 6 years old at the time of the offence), recounted that in 2016 her grandmother asked the suspect, Sule (30 years old), of Karu Local Government Area by Gidan Zakara Opposite the Market, Nasarawa, State, their family security guard at that time, to repair a broken toilet in their residence at Penthouse Estate, Lugbe, Abuja. While her grandmother returned to the kitchen, Sule remained in the toilet.

According to her, she was crying on the bed in the room over a cello tape she had spoiled when Sule called her into the toilet. He assured her he would help prevent her grandmother from punishing her. He then locked the door, forcibly removed her pants, and raped her while covering her mouth. Afterwards, he brought out a knife and threatened her not to tell anyone. This marked the beginning of repeated sexual abuse, fear, pain, and trauma that continued for six years.

NAPTIP added that in a bid to share the sexual pleasure with his friends, the convict, later recruited two other guards in the Estate, Yau, who is the second convict, and one Muhammed, now at large. Together, they had sex with the victim whenever opportunities arose, threatening to kill and wipe out her entire family if she spoke to anyone about their act with her.

“The victim endured this traumatic abuse in silence for about six years. Over time, the victim’s parents noticed troubling changes in her behaviour. She became visibly agitated whenever Sule entered the house and refused to let him escort her to school or pick her up from the school bus.

In a bid to get an explanation for the sudden, strange behaviour of the little girl, her parents took her to a prayer house where she confided in the Pastor that Sule, Yau, and Mohammed had been sexually abusing her, particularly whenever she returned from school before her parents arrived home. The parents immediately reported the matter to the Association for Reproductive and Family Health (ARFH), which subsequently transferred the case to NAPTIP. The convicts were immediately arrested. Following further investigation, charges were filed in court on 9 February 2023. Sule and Yau were arraigned on 23 October 2023 on two counts under Section 1(1), punishable under Section 1(2), and Section 5 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015. Both pleaded not guilty, and the trial commenced on 5 December 2023,” read part of the statement.

“I am excited that indeed, adequate justice, which is commensurate with the magnitude of the crime committed by the convicts, was duly served on them. This will go a long way to assuage the pain and traumatic experience of the victim and her family. It is important to point out that this is one of the fallouts of our improved strategies aimed at tightening the noose on violators across the Country through the stringent implementation and enforcement of the provisions of the VAPP Act to ensure the protection of all Nigerians. It will no longer be business as usual for them.

“I also want to use this medium to appeal again to all Nigerians, especially parents, school owners, and other stakeholders, to ensure that they carry out due diligence and strict profiling on any service providers before employing them. These service providers include Drivers, Security Guards, Home Lesson Teachers, babysitters, Cooks, and others. This is to avoid any unpleasant situation of this nature. NAPTIP appreciates the support and collaboration of the Judiciary in the fight against Sexual and Gender Based Violence, as well as the partnership of the Association for Reproductive and Family Health and other stakeholders,” Bello stated.

In her response, the mother of the victim (name withheld) thanked the Management of NAPTIP, especially the Counsel, for ensuring that justice is served on the violators of her daughter. The convicts have since been taken to the Kuje Correctional Centre as directed by the Court.