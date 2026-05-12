The Federal Government has postponed the planned temporary closure of Eko Bridge in Lagos to Tuesday, May 19, 2026, to allow for rehabilitation works on the UBA–Apongbon–Ijora corridor. The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, disclosed this in a statement dated Monday, May 11, by the Sector Public…...

The Federal Government has postponed the planned temporary closure of Eko Bridge in Lagos to Tuesday, May 19, 2026, to allow for rehabilitation works on the UBA–Apongbon–Ijora corridor.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector Command, disclosed this in a statement dated Monday, May 11, by the Sector Public Education Officer, SRC Elizabeth Oluwadamilola Jayeola.

According to the statement, the closure, initially scheduled to begin at 12 midnight on May 12, was rescheduled after consultations between the Lagos State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, and the Federal Controller of Works, Engr. Olufemi Dare.

The agency said the meeting reviewed operational strategies and public safety concerns surrounding the rehabilitation project.

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“After due consideration of operational and public safety factors, the planned closure, which was earlier proposed to take effect at 12:00 midnight on Tuesday, 11th May, 2026, has been rescheduled and will now commence on Tuesday, 19th May, 2026, from 12:00 midnight,” the statement said.

FRSC advised motorists to make use of alternative routes including UBA–Outer Marina–Third Mainland Bridge–Egbelẹta and adjoining corridors during the period of the closure.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Kehinde Hamzat, appealed to road users to remain patient and comply with all traffic regulations and diversion signs that would be installed around affected routes.

The command added that FRSC personnel and other traffic management agencies would be deployed strategically to reduce congestion and maintain public safety throughout the rehabilitation period.

The agency also urged commuters to plan their journeys ahead and avoid reckless driving around diversion points.

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TVC News Online had earlier reported that the Lagos State Government announced the emergency closure of the outbound section of the Eko Bridge in Lagos Island for safety investigations and repairs.

According to a statement by the state’s Commissioner of Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the closure was expected to commence on Tuesday, the 12th of May.