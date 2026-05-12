President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, where both leaders discussed strategies to advance football development across the continent.

The high-level meeting centred on strengthening collaboration between governments, football governing bodies, and the private sector in Nigeria and across Africa, with a focus on unlocking investment and accelerating growth in the sport.

Tinubu and Motsepe also explored avenues for deeper partnerships aimed at supporting sustainable football development, including infrastructure expansion, talent discovery, and improved funding frameworks.

The engagement formed part of a series of strategic interactions at the summit, which brought together political and business leaders to drive progress across critical sectors, including sports, finance, and infrastructure development in Africa.

Observers say the renewed push for collaboration between public institutions and football authorities could play a key role in transforming African football into a more competitive and commercially viable industry on the global stage.