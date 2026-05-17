The Chelsea FC have confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their new manager, in a move seen as a bold attempt to reset the club’s fortunes ahead of the new season. Alonso joins the Stamford Bridge side with a growing managerial profile, having previously coached in Germany before taking…...

The Chelsea FC have confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their new manager, in a move seen as a bold attempt to reset the club’s fortunes ahead of the new season.



Alonso joins the Stamford Bridge side with a growing managerial profile, having previously coached in Germany before taking charge of Real Madrid in what proved to be a challenging spell.

His time at the Spanish giants was widely viewed as underwhelming, with inconsistent results and reported dressing room tensions affecting overall performance.

Among the issues that emerged were alleged conflicts with key players, including Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior, as Alonso struggled to assert authority and maintain cohesion within a star-studded squad.

The difficulties ultimately contributed to a short-lived and turbulent tenure in Madrid.

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Despite that setback, Chelsea’s hierarchy are understood to believe Alonso’s broader coaching philosophy and long-term potential outweigh the shortcomings of his stint in Spain.

The club is backing him to rebuild a youthful squad and implement a clear tactical identity.

Speaking after the announcement, Alonso described the opportunity as a major step in his career.

“I am proud to join this historic club,” he said. “There is enormous potential here, and I am determined to build a competitive team that reflects the ambitions of Chelsea Football Club.”

The appointment is expected to usher in a more structured and possession-based style of play, influenced by Alonso’s experiences at the highest level of European football.

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Chelsea supporters will be hoping the Spaniard can quickly move past previous challenges and deliver stability, as well as a return to competing for major honours.

Attention will now turn to the upcoming Premier League season, where Alonso faces immediate pressure to prove that his appointment can mark the beginning of a successful new era at Stamford Bridge.