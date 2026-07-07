President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday held separate meetings with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, and the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Dr. George Elombi, at the Presidential…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday held separate meetings with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, and the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Dr. George Elombi, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting with the UAE minister formed part of ongoing diplomatic engagements between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation.

Later, President Tinubu received a delegation from Afreximbank led by its President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. George Elombi.

The delegation’s visit underscored continued engagement between the Federal Government and the continental financial institution on issues relating to economic development and investment.

Also present at the meeting were the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Finance and Economy, Adenike Laoye, and other senior government officials.

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The meetings took place at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as part of President Tinubu’s official engagements on Tuesday.