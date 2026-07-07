Lionel Messi has added another remarkable chapter to his legendary FIFA World Cup career....

Lionel Messi has added another remarkable chapter to his legendary FIFA World Cup career.

The Argentina captain inspired the defending champions to a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sending La Albiceleste into the quarter-finals once again. After falling two goals behind, Argentina produced a stunning turnaround, with Messi once again at the heart of the comeback.

The victory means Messi has now eliminated 11 different opponents across six World Cup tournaments, more than any player in the competition’s history.

From his first knockout appearance in Germany in 2006 to another magical night in North America 20 years later, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has consistently delivered on football’s biggest stage.

Here is every team Lionel Messi has eliminated at the FIFA World Cup:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Mexico – Round of 16 (2006)

Argentina defeated Mexico 2-1 after extra time in Germany. Although Messi did not feature, he was part of José Pekerman’s squad that advanced to the quarter-finals.

2. Mexico – Round of 16 (2010)

Argentina beat Mexico 3-1 in South Africa under Diego Maradona. Messi did not score but played a key creative role throughout the contest.

3. Switzerland – Round of 16 (2014)

ADVERTISEMENT

After 117 goalless minutes, Messi produced a brilliant run before assisting Ángel Di María for the winning goal.

4. Belgium – Quarter-final (2014)

Argentina edged Belgium 1-0 thanks to Gonzalo Higuaín’s early strike as Messi captained his country into the semi-finals.

5. Netherlands – Semi-final (2014)

Following a tense 0-0 draw, Argentina defeated the Netherlands on penalties, with Messi calmly converting his spot kick.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Australia – Round of 16 (2022)

Messi scored his first-ever World Cup knockout goal in his 1,000th senior career appearance as Argentina defeated Australia 2-1.

7. Netherlands – Quarter-final (2022)

Messi scored a penalty and produced one of the greatest assists in World Cup history before Argentina prevailed in the penalty shootout after a dramatic 2-2 draw.

8. Croatia – Semi-final (2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi scored from the penalty spot and set up Julián Álvarez as Argentina comfortably won 3-0.

9. France – Final (2022)

Messi scored twice before converting his penalty in the shootout as Argentina defeated France to lift the World Cup for the third time.

10. Cape Verde – Round of 32 (2026)

Argentina survived a major scare to beat tournament debutants Cape Verde 3-2 and begin their title defence with victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. Egypt – Round of 16 (2026)

Despite missing a penalty and seeing Argentina trail 2-0, Messi inspired a sensational comeback as the holders defeated Egypt 3-2 to book their place in the quarter-finals.