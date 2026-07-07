Argentina produced a sensational late comeback to defeat Egypt after overturning a two-goal deficit with three unanswered goals, sealing a dramatic victory through Enzo Fernandez's stoppage-time winner....

Argentina produced a sensational late comeback to defeat Egypt after overturning a two-goal deficit with three unanswered goals, sealing a dramatic victory through Enzo Fernandez’s stoppage-time winner.

The South Americans looked destined for elimination after Egypt raced into a 2-0 lead, with Yasser Ibrahim opening the scoring with a header before Mostafa Ziko doubled the advantage to put the Africans in firm control.

Argentina, however, mounted a remarkable fightback in the closing stages.

Cristian Romero sparked the revival by pulling one back before Lionel Messi levelled the contest, scoring his eighth goal of the tournament after earlier seeing a penalty saved.

The strike moved the Argentina captain clear at the top of the World Cup Golden Boot standings.

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With the match deep into stoppage time, Fernandez completed the stunning turnaround, rising highest to meet a cross from the right and steering a powerful header beyond the Egyptian goalkeeper to hand Argentina an unforgettable victory.

Egypt appealed for a VAR review over an alleged foul in the build-up to the decisive goal, but the referee allowed the strike to stand despite fierce protests from the North Africans.

The heated scenes also saw a member of Egypt’s coaching staff shown a red card, while goalkeeper Mohamed Shobeir was booked during the protests.

Argentina’s dramatic recovery sends the reigning world champions into the quarter-finals, while Egypt bow out after coming within minutes of one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.