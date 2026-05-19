Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that joint counterterrorism air operations conducted alongside the United States Africa Command have killed no fewer than 175 ISIS fighters in the North-East. The military said the coordinated offensive, launched days ago, targeted strongholds linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and…...

Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that joint counterterrorism air operations conducted alongside the United States Africa Command have killed no fewer than 175 ISIS fighters in the North-East.

The military said the coordinated offensive, launched days ago, targeted strongholds linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and dealt a significant setback to the terror group’s operations across the region.

Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday, noting that the strikes destroyed several strategic assets used by insurgents to sustain attacks.

According to him, the operation hit terrorist checkpoints, logistics bases, weapons storage facilities, military hardware and financial support networks linked to ISIS activities.

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The DHQ also confirmed the elimination of several top commanders during the bombardments, including Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as one of the most influential ISIS operatives worldwide.

Uba said al-Minuki played a key role in coordinating ISIS external operations, particularly in the areas of financing, recruitment, logistics and attack planning against Nigerians and other civilians globally.

“His death severely disrupts ISIS command, operational coordination and external attack networks,” the statement said.

The military further identified other commanders killed in the operation as Abd-al Wahhab, said to be an ISWAP leader responsible for coordinating attacks and propaganda distribution; Abu Musa al-Mangawi, another senior ISWAP figure; and Abu al-Muthanna al-Muhajir, a senior media production manager and close associate of al-Minuki.

The Defence Headquarters had earlier announced on Monday that Nigerian troops, working in collaboration with the United States Africa Command, killed more than 20 ISWAP fighters during coordinated airstrikes in the general area of Metele.

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According to the military, the operation followed intelligence reports on the movement and convergence of terrorist elements within the area.

In the earlier statement signed by Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba, the DHQ said the strikes formed part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and deny insurgents safe haven across the country.

“The Defence Headquarters, in close coordination with United States Africa Command, wish to update the general public on the continuation of coordinated operations against ISIS militants across the North East Nigeria, with additional air strike operations successfully executed in the general area of Metele.

“Following observed convergence and migration of terrorist elements, multiple air strikes were conducted resulting in the elimination of more than 20 ISIS/ISWAP fighters,” the statement read.