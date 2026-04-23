Mayowa Lambe, the ex-wife of Nigerian On-Air-Personality Robert Ekpo, popularly known as Roby Ekpo, has issued him a cease-and-desist notice demanding a public retraction and N100 million in damages over statements he made about her on a podcast. ‎The notice, dated 22 April and issued by Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation…...

Mayowa Lambe, the ex-wife of Nigerian On-Air-Personality Robert Ekpo, popularly known as Roby Ekpo, has issued him a cease-and-desist notice demanding a public retraction and N100 million in damages over statements he made about her on a podcast.

‎The notice, dated 22 April and issued by Aunt Landa’s Bethel Foundation Legal Department on behalf of Ms Lambe, accuses Ekpo of making defamatory claims and spreading false narratives about her during his appearance on the Honest podcast.

According to the document, Mayowa, through her legal representative, alleged that Ekpo engaged in a “deliberate and sustained campaign of falsehood,” presenting unverified claims about her personal life as facts.

The foundation further stated that such actions had led to reputational damage, online harassment and public ridicule directed at their client.

Mayowa demanded that he immediately cease further publication of alleged defamatory statements, pull down all related content across his platforms, issue a public retraction and apology via the same platforms used to spread the claims, and pay N100 million in damages.

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The notice also warned that failure to comply within three days would result in legal proceedings, including claims for aggravated damages, injunctive relief and criminal complaints to appropriate authorities.

The notice read, “You are hereby required to: Immediately cease and desist from further publication or repetition of all defamatory statements.

“Remove all existing defamatory content across all platforms. Issue a clear, unqualified, and public retraction of all false statements.

“Publish a full public apology to Our Client via the same platforms used to disseminate the defamatory content. Pay the sum of ₦100,000,000.00 as damages.”

According to the posted on the foundation’s official X handle, third parties promoting the allegations may also be held accountable, saying, “Individuals engaging in cyberbullying or spreading false narratives may also be held accountable.”

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The popular radio presenter, Ekpo, during his appearance on a recently released episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, gave an emotional account of the breakdown of his marriage to Lambe, alleging infidelity, deception and financial strain spanning over a decade.

According to an episode seen by TVC News, Ekpo explained that he got married to Mayowa in November 2015 after meeting on Instagram.

The dispute burst into public view when reports emerged that Lambe had remarried another man in Texas, United States, without either party having publicly confirmed their separation.

“After 11 years of marriage, I woke up to videos and pictures of my wife on Instagram getting married to another man,” Ekpo said on the podcast.

He alleged that Lambe secretly used contraceptives throughout their marriage while he underwent fertility tests in the belief that he was responsible for the couple’s inability to have children.

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“I am 48 years old, I don’t have a kid, I started going for tests because I thought I was the problem, I thought I had fertility issues. I later found out that she was taking contraceptives,” he said.

Ekpo also alleged that Lambe deceived him about the purpose of her trip to Miami, claiming she had travelled for a procedure that would aid conception.

He said, “Mayowa travelled to Miami to do BBL. She told me she went for surgery that would enable her to conceive.

“If I send my wife a message on her Instagram DM, she would question me why I was sending a message there. She would say ‘they (immigration) check’.

Ekpo recounted that Lambe had been abroad since 2021 and that he funded her return trip to Nigeria in 2025, only to be received coldly at the airport.

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“Since 2021, I have not seen Mayowa again, until last year, I sent her ticket money to come to Nigeria. I went to the airport in two cars. I could not get a clip of hugging my wife.

“She did not kiss me. I slept in the living room for two days. I will send her N200k from the N500k gig,” he said.

Ekpo narrated that Lambe shared an apartment abroad with a male flatmate, whom he later discovered had been intimate with her.

“She got a house and got a male flatmate. I was not comfortable with it, only for me to find out two days ago that the flatmate was sleeping with her. (It was not the same guy she married). I saw a picture of her sitting on a man’s leg at a restaurant,” he said.

Ekpo added, “10 years of my life. If I had a kid out of wedlock, I would have justified that Mayowa can do whatever she likes, what did I do, but just love.

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“Mayowa travelled for six years; with the little money I was earning, I was sending money to Mayowa every time. I was sending flowers.”

However, the cease-and-desist notice disputed Ekpo’s allegations, saying that the traditional marriage between both parties “was mutually terminated with the full knowledge and consent of both families prior to May 11, 2025,” and that no subsisting marital relationship had existed since that date.

The document alleged that Ekpo embarked on “a deliberate and sustained campaign of falsehood, using online platforms and public broadcasts” to spread fabricated narratives about Lambe, including “false allegations regarding infidelity, financial dependency, moral character, and the existence of a marital relationship.”

It added that the statements appeared “calculated to mislead the public, attract attention, and generate sympathy at the expense of our client’s reputation.”

Mayowa, through her legal representatives, said that there is verifiable evidence of her financial contributions to the relationship, documented attempts to facilitate his relocation and advancement abroad, as well as medical and fertility-related records showing that conception efforts were initiated and funded by her.

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The document also cited communications, including social media interactions and third-party correspondences.

The notice further alleged that despite repeated interventions by family members, mentors and counsellors regarding his conduct, Ekpo had persisted in publishing the claims.

Ekpo had not publicly responded to the notice as of the time of filing this report.