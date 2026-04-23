A former gubernatorial aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Maurice Vunobolki, has announced plans to defect to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alongside his supporters. Addressing a press conference in Yola, Vunobolki, who recently announced his resignation from the APC, said he has directed his…...

A former gubernatorial aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Maurice Vunobolki, has announced plans to defect to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) alongside his supporters.

Addressing a press conference in Yola, Vunobolki, who recently announced his resignation from the APC, said he has directed his supporters to also join the PDP.

He explained his decision follows consultations with key stakeholders in the state, adding that he was advised to return to the PDP to pursue his gubernatorial ambition.

However, he has yet to be officially received by the state chapter of the PDP.