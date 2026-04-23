Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have intensified aerial offensives against ISWAP elements in Northern Borno, targeting logistics routes and supply movements along the Lake Chad waterways. The strikes, carried out overnight between April 21 and 22, focused on the Kaniram Island axis, where intelligence reports indicated significant terrorist activity involving…...

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have intensified aerial offensives against ISWAP elements in Northern Borno, targeting logistics routes and supply movements along the Lake Chad waterways.

The strikes, carried out overnight between April 21 and 22, focused on the Kaniram Island axis, where intelligence reports indicated significant terrorist activity involving coordinated movement and resupply operations.

According to a statement issued by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force (North East), Lt. Col. Sani Uba, the operation followed credible Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance findings.

He said troops identified “the concentration of over 30 terrorist boats and associated terrorist elements coordinating movement and resupply activities,” before executing the strikes.

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Air components of the operation maintained surveillance over the area to confirm targets prior to engagement. The military noted that “target validation and positive identification were carefully achieved, ensuring high targeting fidelity prior to engagement.”

The statement added that “well-coordinated precision strikes… destroyed several boats and disrupted the terrorists’ logistics hub,” significantly weakening their operational mobility.

Further attacks were launched on fleeing fighters, with the military stating that “real-time ISR enabled rapid follow-on strikes… leading to the neutralisation of over 30 terrorists.”

In a separate but related operation in the Sambisa Forest axis, troops also struck at Sowolwolo after confirming targets in collaboration with partners.

According to the statement, the strike “took out 3 terrorist Gun trucks and neutralised more terrorists within the vicinity.”

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Military authorities said post-strike assessments revealed heavy losses on the part of the insurgents, noting that “Battle Damage Assessment (BDA), supported by post-strike intelligence, confirmed significant enemy losses, with evidence of mass burial activities… in the Mallam Fatori axis.”

Ground troops have since moved to consolidate gains from the air assaults, targeting escape routes and preventing regrouping by surviving fighters.

The military high command, while commending the troops, urged them to sustain the offensive, stating that operations would continue until terrorist groups are fully dismantled.

“OPHK will continue to maintain relentless pressure on all terrorist elements until they are decisively defeated,” the statement added.