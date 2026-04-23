A special envoy to United States President Donald Trump has asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy at the 2026 World Cup, according to the Financial Times. The US envoy, Paolo Zampolli, told the Financial Times it would be a “dream” to see four-time World Cup winners Italy at the…...

A special envoy to United States President Donald Trump has asked FIFA to replace Iran with Italy at the 2026 World Cup, according to the Financial Times.

The US envoy, Paolo Zampolli, told the Financial Times it would be a “dream” to see four-time World Cup winners Italy at the finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada despite the fact they lost in a qualification playoff last month.

The Envoy suggested the inclusion as an effort to repair ties between Trump and Giorgia Meloni after the Italian prime minister fell out with the president after criticising his attack on Pope Leo XIV over the Iran war.

“I confirm I have suggested to Trump and (FIFA President Gianni) Infantino that Italy replace Iran at the World Cup. I’m an Italian native, and it would be a dream to see the Azzurri at a US-hosted tournament. With four titles, they have the pedigree to justify inclusion,” Zampolli told the FT.

Italy missed out on the World Cup for the third successive time after losing a penalty shootout to Bosnia and Herzegovina in their qualifying playoff final.

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Iran’s participation in the World Cup has been thrown into doubt by the war with the US and Israel that broke out on February 28.

The FIFA President Gianni Infantino insisted that the Republic of Iran will participate in the 2026 World Cup games in the United States amid the ongoing crisis in the Gulf region.

The Iranian football federation said earlier this month that it was “negotiating” with FIFA to relocate the country’s World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico, due to the US and Israel’s war with Iran.

President Donald Trump had previously stated that Iran’s team should not travel to the tournament “for their own life and safety”.

Iran hit back at Trump’s comments, saying that “no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup”.

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The tournament, hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, will begin on the 11th of June, with Iran set to play their first Group G game against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, Belgium in Los Angeles on June 21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 27.

According to reports, Zampolli is an Italian-American socialite, businessman and former modelling agent who claims to have introduced Trump to his current wife, Melania Trump.